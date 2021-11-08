African Union Envoy met with TPLF chairman in Tigray

African Union Horn of Africa Envoy, Olusegun Obasanjo, meeting with Debretsion Gebremichael in Mekelle (Photo : SM)

borkena

Olusegun Obasanjo, Former president of Nigeria, now special envoy of the African Union for the Horn of Africa, on Sunday met with Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) chairman Debretsion Gebremichael in Mekelle.

His meeting with Debretsion is said to have something to do with the peace effort but the African Union did not yet release an official statement regarding the development.

Debretsion Gebremichael has reportedly clarified the position of TPLF, or Tigray as they claim to be, but the envoy did not disclose it.

Spokesperson of the TPLF, Getachew Reda, is cited as saying “President Debretsion Gebremichael had a fruitful discussion with African Union Special Envoy Olusegun Obasanjo.”

Ethiopian government authorities did not say anything about the negotiation. The United States has been putting pressure on Ethiopia to negotiate with the TPLF saying “there is no military solution to the conflict.”

Ethiopians have been vocal in protesting the U.S. government effort to make the TPLF terrorist group politically relevant.

Ethiopians in social media are reacting to the news of the negotiation. Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed seems to have a hefty price to pay if he decides to negotiate as many Ethiopians tend to see negotiation with TPLF as a form of treason. The Ethiopian Parliament has designated TPLF as a terrorist organization.

__



Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com