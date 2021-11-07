Millions of Ethiopians gathered at Meskel Square rejecting, TPLF and OLF

Ethiopians reject foreign intervention and their support to terrorist forces
Millions of Ethiopians who marched to Meskel Square from different parts of the country rejected Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) and Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) , and expressed support for the Defense Force.
They vowed that Ethiopia will not be disintegrated because of these terrorists forces and their supporters [ USA is among those implied as foreign powers]. There were similar protests in several other cities across the country.
