Teddy Afro’s new single , Armash, was uploaded on youtube only two days ago , and it has got more than two million views.

Many Ethiopians called it timely and brilliant. Check it out.

Video : embedded from Teddy Afro YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

Entertainment

