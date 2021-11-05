Ethiopia reported 359 new coronavirus cases on Friday

The latest coronavirus update from the Ministry of Health indicates that 359 new cases had been confirmed over the past 24 hours across Ethiopia
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 5, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,119
Newly confirmed cases:359
Total confirmed cases: 366,783
Active cases: 17,702
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 390
New cases of recovery: 324
Total registered recovery: 342,562
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 6,517
The total number of people tested so far: 3,729,296
Vaccinated : 3,646,808
*Two Coronavirus patients were Japanese nationals and have returned to their country in March 2020
For Ethiopia Coronavirus data in the past ten days, check out the information below
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 4, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,341
Newly confirmed cases: 327
Total confirmed cases: 366,424
Active cases: 17,675
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 420
New cases of recovery: 826
Total registered recovery: 342,238
New deaths:15
Total reported death so far: 6,509
The total number of people tested so far: 3,722,177
Vaccinated : 3,634,219
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 3, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,730
Newly confirmed cases:321
Total confirmed cases: 366,097
Active cases: 18,189
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 423
New cases of recovery: 224
Total registered recovery: 366,097
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 6,494
The total number of people tested so far: 3,714,,836
Vaccinated : 3,602,736
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 2, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,213
Newly confirmed cases:404
Total confirmed cases: 365,776
Active cases: 18,100
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 423
New cases of recovery: 937
Total registered recovery: 341,188
New deaths: 19
Total reported death so far: 6,486
The total number of people tested so far: 3,709,106
Vaccinated : 3,579,852
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, November 1, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,296
Newly confirmed cases: 205
Total confirmed cases: 365,372
Active cases: 18,652
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 414
New cases of recovery: 509
Total registered recovery: 340,251
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 6,467
The total number of people tested so far: 3,701,893
Vaccinated : 3,551,276
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 31, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 4,176
Newly confirmed cases: 207
Total confirmed cases: 365,167
Active cases: 18,964
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 432
New cases of recovery: 422
Total registered recovery: 339,742
New deaths: 8
Total reported death so far: 6,459
The total number of people tested so far: 3,696,597
Vaccinated : 3,513,870
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 30, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,458
Newly confirmed cases: 384
Total confirmed cases: 364,960
Active cases: 19,187
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 425
New cases of recovery: 228
Total registered recovery: 339,320
New deaths: 14
Total reported death so far: 6,451
The total number of people tested so far: 3,662,421
Vaccinated : 3,500,086
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 29, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,753
Newly confirmed cases: 478
Total confirmed cases: 364,576
Active cases: 19,045
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 435
New cases of recovery: 316
Total registered recovery: 339,092
New deaths: 9
Total reported death so far: 6,437
The total number of people tested so far: 3,684,963
Vaccinated : 3,464,375
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 28, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,578
Newly confirmed cases: 386
Total confirmed cases: 364,098
Active cases: 18,892
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 486
New cases of recovery: 365
Total registered recovery: 338,776
New deaths: 16
Total reported death so far: 6,428
The total number of people tested so far: 3,677,210
Vaccinated : 3,418,934
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 27, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 6,815
Newly confirmed cases: 472
Total confirmed cases: 363,712
Active cases: 18,887
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 510
New cases of recovery: 1,497
Total registered recovery: 338,411
New deaths: 19
Total reported death so far: 6,412
The total number of people tested so far: 3,670,632
Vaccinated : 3,355,370
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 26, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 7,939
Newly confirmed cases: 568
Total confirmed cases: 363,240
Active cases: 19,931
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 484
New cases of recovery: 752
Total registered recovery: 336,914
New deaths: 16
Total reported death so far: 6,393
The total number of people tested so far: 3,663,817
Vaccinated : 3,287,420
Ethiopia Coronavirus update, October 25, 2021
Number of tested people over the past twenty-four hours: 5,703
Newly confirmed cases: 337
Total confirmed cases: 362,672
Active cases: 20,131
Patients in the Intensive Care Unit: 491
New cases of recovery: 746
Total registered recovery: 336,162
New deaths: 19
Total reported death so far: 6,377
The total number of people tested so far: 3,655,878
Vaccinated : 3,264,531
