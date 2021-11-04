“Do not travel to Ethiopia,” the U.S. tells its citizens

U.S. Travel advisory : Level 4 travel advisory calling for the U.S. citizens not to travel to Ethiopia

Do not travel to Ethiopia due to armed conflict, civil unrest, communications disruptions, crime, and the potential for terrorism and kidnapping in border areas. Read the entire Travel Advisory. U.S. citizens in Ethiopia should consider departing now using commercial options.

Travel to Ethiopia is unsafe at this time due to the ongoing armed conflict. Incidents of civil unrest and ethnic violence may occur without warning.

Further escalation is likely, and may cause supply chain shortages, communications blackouts and travel disruptions. The Ethiopian government declared a state of emergency on November 2, 2021.

The Government of Ethiopia has previously restricted or shut down internet, cellular data, and phone services during and after civil unrest. These restrictions impede the U.S. Embassy’s ability to communicate with, and provide consular services to, U.S. citizens in Ethiopia.

The U.S. Embassy has limited ability to provide emergency services to U.S. citizens outside of Addis Ababa. U.S. Embassy personnel are currently restricted from traveling outside of Addis Ababa city limits.



