A senior TPLF military commander captured in Dessie

Geush Gebre , TPLF military commander who was captured in Dessie Front

borkena

A senior Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) commander is captured in the Dessie battlefront. Colonel Geush Gebre was commander of what TPLF calls the Mayday Division of its forces.

Appearing on state media, he admitted that TPLF forces have carried out looting and killings in the areas they controlled. He described TPLF forces as one with a serious disciplinary problem.

In what seems to be a subtle bravado or disinformation, Colonel Geush also claimed that TPLF is facing shortages of firearms and a considerable number of TPLF fighters are in the battle front without a firearm. “Those who are not armed arm themselves when a combatant is wounded,” he added.

“In the division that I led, about 800 combatants were armed while 600 others were unarmed,” he said.

In terms of demographic composition of TPLF forces, he said they range from children to seniors.

Days after entering Kombolcha and Dessie cities last week, the TPLF forces summarily executed over 200 youths whom the TPLF terrorists accused as supporters of Abiy Ahmed government.

Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government on Tuesday introduced a six months old State of Emergency across the country to reverse the existential threat, as described by the government which many Ethiopians subscribe to, from the TPLF war.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com