Ethiopia declared nationwide state of emergency

borkena

Days after the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF), which most Ethiopians believe is backed by the United States and its allies, took control of Dessie and Kombolcha towns in North Ethiopia, the Ethiopian government on Tuesday declared a nationwide state of emergency.

The State of Emergency is effective as of Tuesday, November 2,2021 but will have to be approved by the state of the Ethiopian parliament within the next 48 hours.

According to the Ethiopian government, the existence and territorial integrity of Ethiopia is in danger – something that the majority of Ethiopians believe.

The purpose of the state of emergency is to reverse the danger. The chief of Staff of the Ethiopian Defense Force will be leading the Command Post that will oversee the State of Emergency implementation.

Ethiopians have been criticizing Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s government for not doing enough to reverse the danger that TPLF posed against Ethiopia.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com