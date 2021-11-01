November 2 Briefing with U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman

Jeffery Feltman

Embassy of the United States of America

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

EVENT:

Please join us on Tuesday, November 2, 2021, for a telephonic press briefing with U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman. Ambassador Feltman will discuss his recent travel to the region and the United States’ support of the Sudanese people in their call for a civilian-led transition to democracy in accordance with the Sudanese Constitutional Declaration.

DETAILS:

Speaker: Ambassador Jeffrey Feltman, U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Date: Tuesday, November 2, 2021

Time: 3:00PM

Languages: English, Arabic (listening only)

Ground rules: ON THE RECORD

Dial-in Info: To be provided upon RSVP

RSVP: Please RSVP here: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/briefing-with-us-special envoy-for-the-horn-of-africa-jeffrey-feltman-registration-202060296787

BIO:

Jeffrey Feltman

U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa Jeffrey Feltman was appointed the U.S. Special Envoy for the Horn of Africa on April 23, 2021. In that role, he is charged with leading a U.S. diplomatic effort to address the interlinked political, security and humanitarian crises in the Horn of Africa and has full authority to coordinate U.S. policy across the region. Read more about Special Envoy Feltman here.

LOGISTICS:

● Callers should dial in to the conference call 10 minutes early.

● The operator will ask for your name, press affiliation, and location.

● The speaker will give brief opening remarks, and then the moderator will open the floor to questions.

● Participants will be instructed to push the “1” and “0” buttons on their phones to enter the question queue. You may also submit questions in advance via email to DubaiMediaHub DL@state.gov.

● If you experience technical difficulties during the call, you may email DubaiMediaHub DL@state.gov to alert the moderator to any issues.

__



