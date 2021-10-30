Is the U.S. bluffing when it calls for the withdrawal of TPLF forces from the Amhara region?

borkena

It is public knowledge that there has been a sentiment among a considerable number of Ethiopians, as seen from social media conversations over the past several months, that the TPLF have been supported by the U.S. government (politically, diplomatically and in other forms) in their latest wars in the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia.

A day after TPLF fired artillery targeting civilians and attempted to take over Dessie, about 400 kilometres north of Dessie, the U.S. state department released a statement calling for the withdrawal of TPLF forces from Amhara regions and halt their advances to Dessie, and Kombolcha.

The statement from the U.S. state department and the attempt to take over Dessie city by what are believed to be US backed rebels seems to have triggered a speculation that the rebels are being groomed for negotiation with the government.

It remains to be seen in the weeks or months to come. But the statement from the U.S. state department sounds more like a bluff.

The statement from the U.S. State Department is featured below

“The United States is gravely concerned by the expansion of combat in northern Ethiopia. We reiterate our call for the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) to withdraw from the Amhara and Afar regions, including halting its advances in and around the cities of Dessie and Kombolcha. We urge the TPLF not to use artillery against cities and recall our strong objections to the ENDF airstrikes in Mekelle and other areas of Tigray which have cost countless lives. There is no military solution to this conflict, and all parties must begin ceasefire negotiations without preconditions.

The United States remains committed to saving lives and alleviating suffering through the delivery of humanitarian assistance to all Ethiopians in need – whether in the Tigray, Amhara, or Afar region. We continue to be alarmed by reports of the deliberate denial of humanitarian assistance in northern Ethiopia. Up to 900,000 people are living in famine-like conditions in Tigray while the government restricts urgently needed humanitarian supplies, including medicine, fuel, and cash for relief organizations. We repeat our call on all parties to the conflict to allow and facilitate unhindered humanitarian access.

We reiterate our call for all parties to protect civilians and end human rights abuses and violations of international humanitarian law. Those responsible for such abuses and violations must be held accountable.”

