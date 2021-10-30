Dessie under the control of Ethiopian Forces

Heavy fighting was reported outside Dessie city. Multiple sources reported that TPLF forces suffered heavy casualties

Hours after media outlets in the west reported the capture of Dessie, a strategic town in the Amhara region located about 400 kilometres north of the capital Addis Ababa, new reports are emerging that suggest the town is still under the control of Ethiopian forces.

Yesuf Ibrahim and Gahsaw Mersha, both are among the top leaders of National Movement of Amhara(NaMA), are in Dessie.

They reported on their social media pages saying the confusion that was created in the town is cleared and that the town is under the control of Ethiopian forces.

The Federal government communication department has confirmed it in a statement released on Saturday.

Based on narrative from opposition figures, what happened in Dessie was essentially an information war.

Agents of TPLF that have been living in Dessie for a long time now, but who have not been known as TPLF aids, reportedly instigated residents to abandon the town saying that the rebel forces are about to control it.

Apparently, there was an intense gunfire following the instigation and some left the city thinking that it fell in the hands of TPLF forces. In fact, hundreds of TPLF forces entered the city from the north direction, but their stay was short-lived.

There are confirmed reports that there was intense fighting between government troops and TPLF forces outside Dessie , and TPLF forces have reportedly suffered heavy casualties.

Amhara Media Corporation (AMC) cited security authorities to report that TPLF terrorist intruders, as it called them, who sneaked to Dessie on Saturday have been eliminated. Their bodies are reportedly littered in different parts of the town.

No response is given so far from TPLF about the latest situation in Dessie, which is under the control of Ethiopian forces. TPLF has been calming that it has control over the town for more than ten days now.

The phone line to Dessie has not been working for more than 14 hours and is not restored at this writing.

