TPLF forces have executed at least 482 civilians in Afar and Amhara region : Investigation report

The rights abuse in the Amhara and Afar regions took place after July 2021 following TPLF’s military adventures in the region

Fekadu Tsega, state minister in the office of AG (left) and Mulissa Abdisa , Head of criminal investigation Dept. (right) during the presser ( Photo : Office of Attorney General)

Ethiopia’s office of the Federal Attorney on Friday disclosed egregious human rights violations by Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces in the Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia.

The disclosure after several months of joint investigation by the Attorney General and the Federal Police.

According to the report, the TPLF has executed at least 482 civilians after its forces controlled areas in Afar and Amhara regions of Ethiopia following the declaration of unilateral humanitarian ceasefire by the Ethiopian government in late June 2021. Another 165 civilians have sustained severe wounds that led to some form of disability.

109 women were raped. A seven months pregnant woman was reportedly raped for three.

The TPLF forces took the war to these regions with the hope of controlling corridors to Sudan and Djibouti – a mission that rather turned out to be a mirage.

During the presser by the Attorney General Office, it is indicated that the Federal Attorney General, Federal Police and regional investigative authorities took part in the investigation.

Specific areas of the two regions where the TPLF carried out human rights violations are identified. The investigation focused on the areas that came under the TPLF control after the withdrawal of Ethiopian Defense Force from Tigray and were later liberated by the Ethiopian Defense Force.

In South Gondar, the districts of Nefas Mewucha, Guna Begemdir, Farta, Este and Debretabor areas are experiencing the rights abuse.

In North Gondar, Dabat, Debark and Zarema districts are among areas where the TPLF forces unleashed abuses ranging from executions to other forms of abuses, not to mention destruction of private properties and looting.

In the Afar region, Galicoma, Ewa, Awura and Guilna districts were affected by TPLF arbitrary killings and other rights abuses.

The TPLF spokesperson, who is recently posting numerous political remarks and battle updates, including a claim about the capture of Dessie which is entirely false, has not yet responded to the report by the government.

There are still areas that are under the control of TPLF forces in North Wollo, North Gondar and Waghumra areas of the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

An estimated 4.5 million people in the Amhara region in the TPLF occupied areas are believed to be facing a famine like situation. No electric power supply or communications in those areas.

