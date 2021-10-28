Dessie : TPLF fired artillery targeting civilians , at least one killed

In a video message released on Wednesday, TPLF leader claimed that his organization has support in Amhara region where it has been targeting civilians

Residents of Dessie took to the street after TPLF leader Debretsion released video message calling for residents of Dessie and Kombolcha to remain indoors. Photo : Melaku Ambaw, an activist and a resident of Dessie, shared it on social media

At least one person is reportedly killed, and three others injured after Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fired artillery targeting civilians in Dessie town, centre of the South Wollo administration.

The spotter for the artillery attacks are said to be, according to informants, insiders who happen to be residents of Dessie with political and intelligence links to the TPLF terrorist group. At least seven arrests are reported.

The TPLF forces had been fighting hard for over two weeks now to take control of Kombolcha and Dessie towns, and all the attempts failed so far.

Debretsion Gebremichael, TPLF chairman, on Wednesday claimed, in a video message, that his party is getting support in Amhara region.

The cost of attempting to take control of these cities was expensive for TPLF, according to eyewitness accounts, who claim to have seen piles of dead bodies of TPLF combatants. Several thousands of TPLF combatants are believed to have been killed in the recent battles near Dessie. However, the government is yet to provide figures about the losses.

However, the TPLF fight to control what are said to be key strategic locations – Dessie and Kombolcha – both militarily and economically does not seem to be over.

The propaganda wing of TPLF disseminated lies about a week ago claiming that the TPLF forces have controlled the city.

There was heavy fighting on Thursday in the morning. Several TPLF combatants are captured, including retired civil servants.

According to an informant who spoke to borkena on condition of anonymity, residents in the city are vigilant and mobile patrols with rotating shifts are in place to ensure security in the city.

Well over one million displaced people, from North Wollo and other areas, are currently residing in Dessie.

