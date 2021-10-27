Sudan suspended from all African Union activities

Decision will remain in place until the restoration of the civilian component of the Sudan transitional government

AU Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat (Photo credit : AU)

Days after a military coup under the leadership of General Abdel Fattah Abdelrahman al-Burhan, which dissolved the civilian administration under the premiership of Abdalla Hamdok, the African Union on Wednesday suspended Sudan from “all activities”, as reported by DW, until the restoration of civilian administration.

The African Union condemned the dissolution of the civilian administration as “unconstitutional” and the take-over of power by the military.

Earlier this week, African Union Chairperson, Moussa Faki Mahamat, called for the resumption of talks between the civilian and military leaders “within the framework of the Political Declaration and the Constitutional Decree.”

He also called for the release of Prime Minister Abdella Hamdok who was detained in an undisclosed location. The Military leaders on Wednesday released the prime minister amid international pressure.

It may mean that Sudan will not take part in the African Union led tripartite negotiation over the Grand Ethiopian Renaissance Dam (GERD) until restoration of the civilian government to power.

Meanwhile, there are reports that the released PM Abdella Hamdok spoke to the U.S. Secretary of State , Anthony Blinken, who reportedly expressed support to Sudan.

Mr. Hamdok has also received support from the European Union. The Union still recognizes him as Prime Minister of Sudan.

Apart from pressure from western countries on Al-Burhan, there has been a protest across Sudan following the arrest of PM Abdella Hamdok.

