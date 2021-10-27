New Italian Ambassador to Ethiopia presents a copy of his credentials to the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia



MFAE

The new ambassador of Italy to Ethiopia, H.E. Agostino Palese, has presented on Tuesday a copy of his credentials to the Director-General of Protocol Affairs at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia, Mr. Feysel Alie.

Following his briefing on the current situation in Ethiopia, Mr. Feysel appreciated Italia’s stance in withstanding unsubstantiated allegations against the government of Ethiopia in this regard.

Mr. Feysel has pledged to extend all the necessary support to the ambassador during his stay in Ethiopia.

Ambassador Agostino Palese recalled the strategic partnership between the two countries and noted the need to advance the relationship with trade, cultural exchange, and other engagements.

__

