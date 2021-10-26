NaMA leaders visit Dessie, massive mobilization

borkena

Two top National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) leaders are in Dessie – a city which the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces have been trying hard to capture for over a week now.

Yusuf Ibrahim and Gashaw Mersha are in Dessie for several days now mobilizing residents to continue provision of logistics to the Defense Force, Amhara region special forces and FANO fighters in the battle front.

Battle between TPLF forces and Ethiopian forces has been underway for several days now mostly in the northwest outskirts of Dessie including in Boru Selassie. The farthest battle place in that direction was in Kutaber which is only about 20 kilometers from Dessie.

Watch what NaMA leaders had to say

Video : embedded from Fana TV Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com