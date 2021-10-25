Sudan’s military leaders dissolve transitional government, arrest PM Abdella Hamdok

Sudan coup seems to have given Abdel Fattah al-Burhan total power. Abdella Hamdok reportedly arrested after rejecting demands from the military leaders to dissolve civilian government in Sudan. State of emergency declared and Internet disconnected

Sudan’s Prime Minister Abdella Hamdok and many other members of the country’s civilian administration are reportedly arrested in what appears to be a military coup.

According to a report by Aljazeera, the head of the sovereign council, Abdel Fattah al-Burhan, has announced that the council and the transitional government is dissolved.

Security forces in Sudan have arrested Prime Minister Abdalla Hamdok and several other members of the country’s civilian leadership, the information ministry said, as a military officer dissolved the transitional government.

A state of emergency is also declared across the country. Internet communication is cut.

The Sudan coup that toppled the short-lived civilian administration transpired after the U.S. special envoy to the Horn of Africa, Jeffery Feltman, met Prime Minister Abdella Hamdok for a third time.

Mr. Jeffery also met with Chairman of the now defunct Sovereign Council, General Abdel Fattah Al-Burhan.

Mr. Hamdok was reportedly transferred to an undisclosed location after the arrest.

Thousands took to the streets of Khartoum, Sudan’s capital, to demand the release of Mr. Hamdok and other members of the civilian administration.

There have been protests in many cities in Sudan demanding the complete transfer of power to the civilian administration that was led by Mr. Hamdok.

He had been serving as Prime Minister since 2019 following an arrangement for transitional government after Omar Hassan Albashir’s government was deposed.

