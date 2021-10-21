Tedros Tadesse interview with EBC

borkena
Throwback. Tedros Tadesse’s interview with Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporation from several years ago.
He is currently reported to be facing a homelessness situation in the city of New York.
Watch the interview below
Video : embedded from Ethiopian Broadcasting Corporate
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
__
