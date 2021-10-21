IGAD holds first Ministerial Conference on labor, employment, labor migration in Djibouti

IGAD meeting ( resized Photo credit : MFAE )

The Intergovernmental Authority on Development (IGAD) organized a Ministerial Conference in the presence of Ministers, Ambassadors of IGAD member states, and representatives of International Organizations today (October 21, 2021).

The conference aimed to create a viable platform to deliberate on effective actions and regional coordination mechanisms to enhance the governance of labor, employment, and labor migration.

Prime Minister of the Republic of Djibouti, H.E. Abdoulkader Kamil Mohamed, made opening remarks at the conference in attendance of H.E. Dr. Workneh Gebeyehu, Executive Secretary of IGAD, and H.E. Alexio Musindo, the ILO Country Office Director For Ethiopia.

The Ethiopian Ambassador to Djibouti, H.E Berhanu Tsegaye, has also participated in the IGAD conference representing Ethiopia.

Ambassador Berhanu underscored the need to have a regionally harmonized policy and guideline to enhance the working conditions of overseas migrant workers from each member state.

The conference ended by establishing the IGAD Ministerial Committee on Labour, Employment, and Migration and developing an action plan to implement the Djibouti Declaration 2021.

