Haik : TPLF attempt to control it foiled, suffered heavy casualties

Haik and its surroundings in the hands of Ethiopian forces despite claims by Getachew Reda, TPLF spokes person. At least 17 intruders tasked with a mission to create confusion and disseminate false information are captured in Kombolcha and Dessie, says the Ethiopian Defense Force.

borkena

The Ethiopian Defense Force on Thursday has released a statement in which it analyzed the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) ‘s new battle plans.

The group has mobilized forces ranging from children to the elderly, and deployed them in Wollo specifically in Mersa, area and Chifra areas.

And it is deploying its forces in three categories. The first category, which is said to be numerically superior, is in the front line of combat operations.

The second layer of the forces is tasked with logistical support. It is also responsible for transporting wounded fighters and looted resources.

The third category is a reserve force waiting for deployment.

The statement further added that the TPLF opened war in the direction of Haik, which is only about thirty kilometers north of Dessie, with the hope of amassing loot from the densely populated and resourceful parts of Wollo.

A huge force was mobilized for this front.

On Wednesday, TPLF spokesperson Getachew Reda claimed that his forces have controlled Haik and put the towns of Dessie and Kombolcha within an artillery weapon firing range.

Sources from the area told borkena on the phone that Haik is not under the control of the TPLF, which the Ethiopian Parliament designated as a terrorist organization. In fact, TPLF has suffered heavy casualties from the battle to capture Haik and advance to Dessie. Furthermore, it has retreated back and is attempting a different route via Boru Selassie, according to local sources.

The statement from the defense force said that TPLF has suffered defeats in the latest battles (which took place in the areas of Wuchale, Haik and Chifra), and that it is not in a position to sustain military combat for a long time.

Our defense force is heroically foiling their moves to take control of towns in the region, the statement added.

News of TPLF winning battles near Haik was circulating on social media by TPLF supporters in the diaspora after the TPLF spokesperson wrote in Tigrigna language claiming his forces have controlled Haik. He cited what he called the “Central Command of Tigray Defense Force.” As it turns out, it was just the usual propaganda war.

The Defense Force recognized that youth from Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia are battling the TPLF in the war front.

Meanwhile, 17 intruders are captured in Dessie and Kombolcha. They were said to be on a mission to create confusion and misinformation among residents in the two cities. Their identities are undisclosed.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com