Must Watch, Timely speech by Gedu Andargachew

borkena

In a meeting with the residents of Dessie on Thursday, Gedu Andargachew, former Ethiopian Foreign Affairs Minister and president of Amhara region, made a must watch speech about the current situation.



He tells it like it is. Watch

Video : Embedded from Ethio 251 Media Youtube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com



