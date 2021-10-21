Eskinder Nega reportedly beaten in Prison

borkena

Balderas for True Democracy leader Eskinder Nega was reportedly beaten in Qilinto prison, zone 4.

It is Sentayehu Chekol, his comrade and one of the leaders of the party who is also arrested, who told Ledeta first instance court.

He told the court that Eskinder did not make it to court as he is hurting after he was attacked on Thursday in the morning, according to a report by DW Amharic.

Sergeant Mesfin Yilma, the representative of the prison authority, denied it. He told the court that Eskinder was involved in a fight with another prisoner with whom he shares room. Furthermore, he said Eskinder was scratched on knee and on eyebrow.

Commander of the prison also appeared on state media, EBC, to provide explanation about the incident. He painted painted it in a way to give the impression that Eskinder is not seriously hurt.

The court appearance , which Eskinder missed, was meant to be for a hearing from witnesses. Court ordered that Eskindir appear for a hearing on October 25.

The news of the attack on Eskinder Nega is trending on social media. Most Ethiopians are condemning the government over it.

Most Ethiopians do believe that Eskinder is unfairly arrested on trumped up charges of terrorist as Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed was consolidating his power a year or so before the end of his first term in office.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com