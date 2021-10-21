Dessie news update : peaceful and normal activities

borkena

A video footage from state media shows that Dessie is peaceful and residents in the city are carrying out their activities normally.

Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) fighters have been attempting to capture Haik town, which is about 30 kilometers north of Dessie, after they lost Wuchale after a very brief control

borkena spoke to residents on the phone regarding the security situation in the city. There was no sound of gun fire or sound from heavy artillery.

The TPLF forces that were attempting to control Haik town have reportedly suffered a heavy blow, and retreating.

Video credit : Ethiopian News Agency

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video



