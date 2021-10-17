“I am loosing my job ostensibly for speaking the truth,” UN Whistle blower tells borkena

Anonymous writer who appeared to be UN whistle blower who leaked information about some UN officials bias in connection with the war in Northern Ethiopia says he is losing employment.

About a week after an anonymous writer who seemed to be an insider to the United Nations Ethiopia operation leaked information regarding UN staff bias in connection with the war in northern Ethiopia, the UN fired two of its staff including IOM Head in Ethiopia, Maureen Achieng

Now the whistle blower seems to be losing his employment with the UN, based on the information he/she shared with borkena.

His letter to borkena editor reads as follows :

“Dear Borkena,



I have seen your editorial on the protest of UN officials and their friends about the article I shared. I must tell you that I have been asked to go on forced administrative leave from my work. If you haven’t given up my name, I think Ethiopia Insight did. I had sent them the piece, but they wanted to water it down in a way that protects TPLF, saying things like “Abiy has Antonio Guterres, the same way that TPLF has Tedros Adhanom”. I later saw the interviews of the founder – Mr Davidson who in many interviews provided unbalanced opinion – and I decided to withdraw the article. Their response to my withdrawal was not a happy one. I am sad that I am loosing my job ostensibly for speaking the truth. If the officials protesting the mention of their name protest the facts in the piece, they should have presented their version or evidence rather than go after who possibly provided the information.



Now that I am here, I also would like to share with you information related to this audio leak:https://www.facebook.com/100012677149072/posts/1328875467545012/?sfnsn=mo

In a UN staff Town Hall meeting that took place on 8 October 2021 with the Executive Director of the ECA and the UN Resident Coordinator, there was a clear admission that the audio was authentic. Nobody refuted the authenticity of the leak and the information contained in it. They just referred to it as “the unfortunate leak”. The mess in the UN in Ethiopia is clear to all concerned by now and everybody knows that it is led by Tedros Adhanom and other UN high officials. You must have seen this article written by Mark Lowcock, a close confidant of Tedros, who was the UN Humanitarian Coordinator until very recently: https://www.cgdev.org/blog/how-destroy-country-does-ethiopia-have-future#.YWcwo0twCCE.facebook



The political opinion and positions expressed in the piece can’t be ones he developed after he left office. He was obviously working with the twisted and biased opinion as expressed in this essay that he held about the situation in Ethiopia.



Unless the UN immediately gets the record straight in Ethiopia, especially by distancing itself from Tedros, things will unravel in a more image-tarnishing ways in going forward.

You may share/publish the above writing, if you like. But most importantly, I want my situation at work to be known so that my bosses may desist from arbitrarily firing me.”



