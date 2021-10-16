Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ update : 28 death reported on Saturday

Lia Tadesse, Minister for Health ( Photo : ENA/File)

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 16, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,591

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 394

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 358,739

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,019

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 613

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 400

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 328,521

New deaths: 28

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,197

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,597,951

Vaccinated : 3,040,483

*Two‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌patients‌‌ ‌‌were‌‌ ‌‌Japanese‌‌ ‌‌nationals‌‌ ‌‌and‌‌ ‌‌have‌‌ ‌‌returned‌‌‌‌ to‌‌ ‌‌their‌‌ ‌‌country‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌ March‌‌ ‌‌2020

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 15, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,889

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 795

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 358,345

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,053

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 627

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,386

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 328,121

New deaths: 28

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,169

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,591,360

Vaccinated : 3,035,218

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 14, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,253

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 778

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 357,550

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,672

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 650

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 870

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 326,735

New deaths: 38

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,141

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,582,493

Vaccinated : 3,018,566

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 13, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,382

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 929

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 356,772

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,802

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 708

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 877

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 325,865

New deaths: 37

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,103

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far:3,574,218

Vaccinated : 3,005,299

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, October 12, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 7,126

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 842

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 355,843

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,787

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 715

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 538

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 324,988

New deaths: 40

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,066

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,564,836

Vaccinated : 2,993,304

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update October 11, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,727

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 525

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 355,001

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,523

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 735

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 945

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 324,450

New deaths: 36

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 6,026

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,557,710

Vaccinated : 2,973,677

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update October 10, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 5,352

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 443

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 354,476

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 24,979

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 745

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,492

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 323,505

New deaths: 40

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,990

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,551,983

Vaccinated : 2,958,714

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update October 9, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 6,524

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 608

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 354,033

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,068

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 736

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 318

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 322,013

New deaths:29

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,950

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,546,631

Vaccinated : 2,956,130

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update October 8, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 8,415

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 921

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 353,425

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 25,807

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit:745

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,706

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 321,695

New deaths:33

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,921

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,540,107

Vaccinated : 2,954,776

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 7, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,517

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,166

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 352,504

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,625

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 749

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 1,093

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 319,989

New deaths:45

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,888

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,531,692

Vaccinated : 2,943,541

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 6, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,216

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 1,134

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 351,338

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,597

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 765

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 889

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 318,896

New deaths:32

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,843

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,522,175

Vaccinated : 2,924,511

Ethiopia‌‌ ‌‌Coronavirus‌‌ ‌‌update, ‌‌October 5, 2021

Number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌over‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌past‌‌ ‌‌twenty-four‌‌ ‌‌hours: 9,265

Newly‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 973

Total‌‌ ‌‌confirmed‌‌ ‌‌cases: 350,204

Active‌‌ ‌‌cases: 26,384

Patients‌‌ ‌‌in‌‌ ‌‌the‌‌ ‌‌Intensive‌‌ ‌‌Care‌‌ ‌‌Unit: 749

New‌‌ ‌‌cases‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 933

Total‌‌ ‌‌registered‌‌ ‌‌recovery: 318,007

New deaths:46

Total reported‌‌ ‌‌death‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 5,811

The‌‌ ‌‌total‌‌ ‌‌number‌‌ ‌‌of‌‌ ‌‌people‌‌ ‌‌tested‌‌ ‌‌so‌‌ ‌‌far: 3,512,959

Vaccinated : 2,900,826

