Unexpected things happen in life. Firehiwot Tamiru got the strength to deal with it

Unexpected things happen in life. Firehiwot Tamiru was working as a journalist for Oromo Broadcasting Network (OBN), which is run by the Oromo regional state of Ethiopia.

About seven years ago, she got a tragic car accident. And one of her legs had to be amputated.

She says her life is not impacted by the tragedy. She even things that it was perhaps God’s way of blessing her.

<iframe width=”640″ height=”360″ src=”https://www.youtube.com/embed/zq8EJu04oZ8?controls=0″ title=”YouTube video player” frameborder=”0″ allow=”accelerometer; autoplay; clipboard-write; encrypted-media; gyroscope; picture-in-picture” allowfullscreen></iframe>

Video : embedded from Rakeb Alemayehu YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

