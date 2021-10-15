Sudanese military leaders demand PM Hamdock dissolve cabinet

PM Hamdok has reportedly rejected the push from military leaders to dissolve cabinet

borkena

Disagreement between the civilian administration in Sudan under Abdella Hamdok and the Transitional Military Council (TMC) , under the chairmanship of Abdel Fattah al-Burhan seem to be getting worse.

The TMC leader this week asked the prime minister to dissolve his cabinet ahead of a planned anti-government protest, which is said to be scheduled for Saturday, according to a report by Sudan Tribune. It is a faction of the Forces for Freedom and Change faction that is organizing the protest.

Head of the Sovereign Council Abdel Fattah al-Burhan and his deputy Mohamed Hamdan Daglo aka ’Hemetti” on Thursday had a meeting with Prime Minister Hamdok to discuss the political crisis that Sudan is experiencing, according to a report by Sudan Tribune.

The military leaders want inclusion of entities that are behind the protest to be part of the PM Hamdok’s cabinet. The PM was also asked “to freeze the Empowerment Removal Committee to better tighten his grip on power.”

Sudan Tribune cited what it called “multiple sources,” to report that Mr. Hamdoc, however, rejected the call to dissolve his cabinet claiming that “He was chosen by the Forces for Freedom and Change to implement the democratic transition in the country after the collapse of the former regime.”

In late September, a coup attempt by one of the military commanders was foiled and 21 military officers were arrested in connection with it.

There has been increasing tension between the civilian component of the Sudanese government and the military leaders. The latter accuse the former of “forgetting the aim of the revolution” and chasing personal interest.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com