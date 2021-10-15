Breaking the silence about Mental Health. Tizta Belachew’s Family share experiences of tragic loss

borkena

There is still stigma about mental health issues in the Ethiopian community. Many are suffering in silence and are not getting the help they deserve.

Tizta Belachew, a prominent journalist who has been working for Voice of America Amharic service for several decades now, and her husband share experiences of tragic loss of their first born son to mental health.

Watch the interview to learn how they were, as a family, impacted by mental health

Video : embedded from EBS Helen Show channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

__

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com