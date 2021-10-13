NaMA blames gov’t over latest massacre against ethnic Amhara in Oromo region of Ethiopia

NaMA says the government has failed to protect the security of citizens as the Oromo Liberation Front military wing slaughtered dezons of ethnic Amharas in the latest massacre in the Oromo region of Ethiopia.



The National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) on Wednesday issued a statement in reaction to the latest massacre of ethnic Amharas in the Oromo region of Ethiopia. It has vehemently condemned the attack.

“As an organization, NaMA has been calling for the government to discharge its responsibility to end horrifying ethnic based massacres. However, the massacre in East Wollega is getting worse,” said the statement from NaMA.

NaMA pointed out that the latest attack came after residents repeatedly called on government authorities for arrangements to protect them from radical ethnic Oromo nationalist organization gunmen.

The statement said that the government has failed in the duty of protecting the security of citizens, and called on the government to prioritize the duty of protecting the security of citizens above everything else.

It also called on the government to hold the perpetrators accountable by bringing them to justice.

Dozens of ethnic Amhara civilians were brutally massacred by OLF gunmen operating in the region. The exact number is unknown yet. A video footage that is purported to be from the attack in East Wollega, which is circulating on social media, shows littered dead bodies and distressed community members.

Residents in Kiramu district in East Wollega are still pleading for the government to deploy security forces to protect them. The radical ethnic Oromo nationalist party gunmen have been targeting ethnic Amhara civilians and subsistence farmers in the region since Abiy Ahmed came to power in April 2018.

They have been appealing to authorities in the region about their security concerns, but they did not get a response, as reported by Amhara Media Corporation (AMC).

The residents said that the motive behind the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF- gunmen), which the Ethiopian parliament designated as a terrorist organization, to exterminate ethnic Amharas residing in the area.

