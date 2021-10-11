Abiy met with his cabinet : draws work ethic boundary, warns against corruption

Abiy Ahmed during a meeting with his cabinet at the leadership excellence center (photo : ENA)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on Monday met with his cabinet members for the first time since they were confirmed in parliament last Tuesday.

He drew an ethnic work ethics boundary in delivery of public service. He shared a status update on his social media page in which he said “As Ministers and State Ministers comprising the new government undergo induction this week, I wish them well in dispensing their duties through a servant leader disposition.”

Corruption and the duty to fight it were among issues that the PM discussed with his cabinet members.

His new cabinet is composed of 22 ministerial portfolios. Three of the ministers were appointed from three different opposition parties – both from an ethnic based ones and from a pan-Ethiopian opposition party.

Berhanu Nega, The leader of Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party (EZEMA) is appointed as Minister for Education. One of the leaders of the radical Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) party factions, Kejela Merdassa, is appointed as Minister for Culture and Sports, and National Movement of Amhara (NaMA) leader, Belete Molla, is appointed as Minister for Technology and innovation.

It means that, as ministers, the above-mentioned opposition parties report to Prime Minister Abiy. To put it differently, PM Abiy oversees their ministerial responsibilities.

