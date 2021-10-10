Fikremarkos Desta – one of Ethiopia’s best novelist speaks

borkena

Fikremarkos Desta, one of Ethiopia’s best novelist whose first work, “Ke Buska Beskejerba,” won him fame, had an interview with Arts TV.

In this revealing interview, he talks about, among other things, how he found himself in Hamer and his life in the community.



Watch his two parts interview below :

Part II

__



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com