Darwin, the Democrats and the Ethiopian Airlines

By Yared Hailemeskel

Facebook asked me what is on my mind? Well, I walk up feeling down with the Democrat’s declaration of war on the Ethiopian Airlines.

My mind also pulls a file to remind me what Charles Darwin wrote. He wrote “At some future period, not very distant as measured by centuries, the civilized races of man will almost certainly exterminate, and replace the savage (black) races throughout the world.”

Darwin goes to explain that the “highest races and the lowest savages” differ in “moral disposition …and in intellect”. Darwin says savages have “low morality,” “insufficient powers of reasoning,” and “weak power of self-command”.

He uses animals as an analogy to explain blacks. He wrote “No one supposes that one of the lower animals reflects whence he comes or whither he goes,—what is death or what is life, and so forth”. Then he expands his pseudo-science to explain blacks. He wrote “How little can the hard-worked wife of a degraded Australian savage, who uses hardly any abstract words and cannot count above four, exert her self-consciousness, or reflect on the nature of her own existence” Darwin concludes by making a bold assertion that “blacks are incapable of complex thought and insinuates that they are akin to lower animals.”

But this theory got defeated into pieces in Ethiopia. Of course, Ethiopians had abstract thoughts and knowledge and present their thousands of years literature, architecture, religion, music note as good as Mozart, painting, astrology, astronomy, the only 81 books of bible, Islamic literature, human rights, religious freedom, protection of refugees and

abstract military strategy at the battle of Adwa and by building the most successful Ethiopian Airlines.

The Ethiopian Airlines Ethiopia’s modern day Lalibela and Axum which proves blacks are not inferior, or they will be extinct as Darwin predicted.

I am not a supporter of the government but a supporter of my Ethiopian Airlines, the new spirits of Africa. I am disturbed by the level of malice of Biden’s Democrats government. It is really disturbing and heartbreaking!

Ethiopians need to see where it will end unless Ethiopians stand to be counted .

1. The US government knows that more than 430 trucks are hijacked by the TPLF to transport troops rather than delivering lifesaving aid. The US didn’t condemn this because this was deliberately made to create a humanitarian crisis to justify a humanitarian intervention. Now the trucks are taken and the US government wants to choke-off Ethiopia’s medical and other essential supplies by paralyzing the Ethiopian airlines.

2. Honestly speaking the US government knows that the TPLF army is 370 km South of Mekele near Desse and 490 KM near Debremarkos in “Amhara region” and there is no Ethiopian army in Tigray to hinder humanitarian support. It is UN humanitarian agencies and TPLF roaming in Tigray recruiting, feeding and training child armies for the next human wave.

3. The US government knows Ethiopia was made a landlocked country with the order of State Department’s Herman Cohen in 1991, and Ethiopia has no access to the sea and attacking the Ethiopian airlines is like taking the life supporting oxygen to create a new level of humanitarian crisis once again to justify a humanitarian intervention. By the way, is it a

crime to transport guns on Airlines? Then how is Ethiopia going to transport defense equipment to her defense without airplanes? Maybe using Aladdin’s magic carpet? What will be the precedence of the US absurd allegation on the Ethiopian right to self-defense

without using aircraft? This shows the level of malice brewed by Democrats and incompetence of the Ethiopian diplomacy to appear on CNN or other media to show them the absurdity and stupidity of the allegation.

4. All the US attempts to use UNSC to justify intervention failed due to lack of evidence and now all the nicey-nicey play by the UN collective security rules disappeared. Now, the gloves are taken off and the Democrats government will use everything possible to escalate the humanitarian crisis till the world has no option but to accept the democrats

demand for humanitarian intervention.

So be prepared. It is not without a reason that Democrats have dropped the Taliban to call Ethiopia “a national threat to the US”.

I do not know why the Democrats are doing this but it is unavoidable. So do we stand to be counted or lay down and dissolve our country to accept what Darwin had predicted?

The most frustrating thing is the Ethiopian government. It doesn’t seem to understand the complexity of the danger of using the Western media itself to fight back. The government is obsessively mesmerized by its own pictures of the entoto project.

The blessing-in-disguise of the US intervention is helping the Ethiopians nationalism to rise up from the Ashe, helping Ethiopians unite and rally behind the government to pay the necessary sacrifice to stop dissolution of the Ethiopian state by Democrats. The bad thing is it is also, creating irrational and anti-American 80 million youth who will destroy

Ethiopian hope of creating a democratic, liberal and open-minded society.

It is really worrying, and I guess this is it. Democrats have made up their mind and have no options left except to say no.

Editor’s note : This article appeared first on P2P Ethiopian Forum on this past Friday

