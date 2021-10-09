What was the discussion between Abune Mathias & PM Abiy about? Watch this video

borkena

A day after the fourth Patriarch of Ethiopia, Abune Markorios, visited Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, with whom he is said to have close relation, in his office , PM Abiy visited the patriarchate to meet with Patriarch Abune Mathias.

Abune Mathias has been missing from major national events including the inauguration of Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed’s second term. Why? Adebabay Media live stream on Saturday revealed what exactly the discussion was about between PM Abiy and Abune Mathias. If you do not happen to have time to watch entire video, you may watch the last one hour.

