Ethiopian Military Parade during Abiy Ahmed Inauguration

Ethiopian military parade was performed on Monday on the occasion of the inauguration of PM Abiy Ahmed’s new government that was elected in July this year.

Ethiopians in social media have been expressing excitement to see a military parade on what is now Meskel Square after a long time. During colonel Mengistu Haileamriam’s government Meskel Square was named as Abyot Adebabay which translates to revolution square.

Watch the brief Military parade

