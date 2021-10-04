Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni sumps up Ethiopia’s problem in 30 sec. Watch video

Uganda President Yoweri Museveni speaking at Dr. Abiy Ahmed’s second term inaugural (Photo : FBC)

Ugandan president Yoweri Museveni was among African heads of States who attended Prime Minister’s inauguration of his second term in office.

Mr. Museveni spoke only for less than three minutes. But he needed only less than 30 seconds to point out Ethiopia’s problem which he said was also Uganda’s problem in the past : tribal politics. But he rather used euphemistic expression – “identity politics.” Uganda did away with it constitutionally.

Watch his speech

Video : embedded from FBC Youtube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

