Ethiopian parliament approves Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister

Ending, definitively, the war against TPLF and skyrocketing cost of living that affected the entire nation key issues to Abiy Ahmed new government

As expected, the Ethiopian parliament has approved Abiy Ahmed as Prime Minister for the next five years after the ruling Prosporty Party proposed him. His party won a landsliding win in the sixth general election, which was held in July this year.

He was sworn in before the parliament by president of Ethiopian High Court, Meaza Ashenafi.

The Parliament also elected Tagesse Chago as speaker and the house , and Lomi Bedo, who used to be speaker of Oromo regional state council, as deputy speaker for the house.

At this writing, inauguration of Abiy Ahmed’s government is underway at Meskel Square. The Heads of States from South Sudan, Senegal, Nigeria, Kenya, Uganda, Djibouti , Somalia, among others, are attending the ceremony.

Abiy Ahmed was first appointed as Prime Minister in April 2018 following three years of pervasive anti-government protest. The TPLF ruling circle that ruled the country for nearly three decades retreated to Mekelle, center of Tigray regional government, and has continued to be a problem for his government, and to the country, as many Ethiopians do believe.

Abiy Ahmed has been able to undertake some recreational development projects in the capital Addis Ababa, and is working on three other projects outside the capital Addis Ababa with the aim to boost the country’s potential as a tourist destination.

Security and safety of citizens has been at a level of crisis during his three and half years of administration to the point that thousands of civilians, mostly ethnic Amhara, had been massacred in the Oromo and Benishangul Gumuz regions of Ethiopia. He was widely criticized for it. Some see him as an inefficient leader lacking competence to restore order and security of citizens. Others see him as a man who is plotting with the radical ethnic oromo nationalist group with the aim to Oromize Ethiopia and overseeing Amhara massacre.

Despite all that, he has managed to get the support of the majority of Ethiopians. External threats and regime change projects by the United States, and its allies, seem to have contributed positively for the support he is getting.

TPLF as a threat to his power and the existence of Ethiopia

The Federal government, backed by popular support, is at war against the Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) which is believed to be getting different forms of support from the United States and its allies.

They currently control about four zones from Amhara regional state, and an estimated 4.5 million people are believed to be in a famine like situation, not to mention the situation in Tigray where the TPLF is believed to be undertaking forced conscription with the aim to continue the war.

Abiy Ahmed’s priority is to decisively deal with the TPLF and restore peace. Ethiopia has been at war for nearly one year now.

“National reconciliation” is said to be another item in the priority lists of his new government. There are unconfirmed rumors that he is appointing some opposition leaders to his cabinet. The leader of the Ethiopian Citizens for Social Justice Party (EZEMA) is among those who are expected to be in the cabinet.

Skyrocketing cost of living that is affecting millions of Ethiopians is also a priority area. President Shalework Zewde talked about it in her speech at the new parliament. She said that the government will work on resolving skyrocketing cost of living durably by focusing on monetary and fiscal policy inspection.

Ethiopia’s Foreign Relation will continue to be based on principles of mutual benefit and respect for the sovereignty of Ethiopia, as spelled out by the President.



