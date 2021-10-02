Police brutality victim women speaks

borkena

A shocking video footage of two policemen brutalizing a women in Addis Ababa in front of her kids gone viral on social media.

Outraged Ethiopians have been demanding punitive measures on them. Today, Addis Ababa police disclosed that the two police were in custody. Addis Ababa police has apologized. Ethiopians expect more action from the government.

The slap she got from the police was too powerful to the point there was a finger mark on her cheek.



Why was she brutalized? Check out what she has to say.

Video :embedded from Seifu on EBS YouTube channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video

_



For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

Join the conversation. Follow us on Twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com