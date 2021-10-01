TPLF military leaders’ press conference video (with subtitle)

borkena

A video shared by the Ministry of Foreign Affairs of Ethiopia show key TPLF military generals including General Migbe vowing to continue with the war. It is with subtitles.

Watch video

Video : embedded from the YouTube channel of Foreign Affairs Ministry of Ethiopia

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video

