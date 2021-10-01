Irrecha, Ethnic Oromo religious festival, will be celebrated on Saturday, Sunday

Irrecha celebration in Addis Ababa, 2021 ( photo : screenshot from EBC video)

Irrecha, an ethnic Oromo religious festival, that is becoming increasingly popular with the youth group from ethnic Oromo background will be celebrated on Saturday and Sunday.

It will be celebrated in Addis Ababa, for the third time, and in Bishoftu where the religious ritual takes place on the shores of the lake.

The festival, as Oromo traditional elders express it, is a day of thanksgiving for Waqa, supreme deity in the Waqe Fena religious tradition.

Kenea Lemmi, chairman of International Waqe Fena religion, appeared on national television to explain about the faith and Irrecha celebration. Watch video below.

Senior government officials, including Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed, who is said to be a faithful protestant,have expressed best wishes for Holiday.

Addis Ababa Mayor, Adanech Abibie, also expressed best wishes, saying it is a holiday of forgiveness and brotherhood.

An event was organized on Friday at the Sheraton Addis.

Security authorities say preparations have been made to ensure that the festival is peaceful.

