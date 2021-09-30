Roads leading to Meskel Square closing on Friday for security work

borkena

Addis Ababa police on Thursday announced that roads leading to Mesqel Square in the capital Addis Ababa will be temporarily closed on Friday for unspecified work that is described as a “security work.”

They will be closed for vehicles starting 9 a.m.

Police did not specify as to what time the roads are reopening, but it said the closure will not be day long.

The kind of security work is unspecified too. Police requested cooperation from the public. “Law enforcement bodies are taking different measures to ensure peace and security in our city, and the result has been encouraging,” said police as reported by Ethiopian News Agency.

Bole to Meskel Square, Megenagna to Meskel Square, Arat Kilo to Meskel Square, Churchill Road to Mesqel Square, Lideta to Mesqel Square are some of the roads to be closed on Friday.

