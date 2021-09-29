September 30 briefing with Gayle E. Smith, State Department Coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security and Jeremy Konyndyk, Executive Director of the USAID COVID-19 Task Force and a Senior Advisor to the USAID Administrator

Embassy of the United States of America

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, September 29, 2021- Please join us on Thursday, September 30, for an online press briefing with Gayle E. Smith, State Department Coordinator for Global COVID Response and Health Security and Jeremy Konyndyk, Executive Director of the USAID COVID-19 Task Force and Senior Advisor to the USAID Administrator. The two officials will discuss U.S. government efforts to support global vaccination following President Joe Biden’s announcement to purchase another 500 million doses which brings the total of U.S. donation commitment to 1.1 billion doses through 2022. The speakers will take questions from participating journalists.

DETAILS:

Date: Thursday, September 30

Time: 3:00PM

Language: English

Ground rules: ON THE RECORD

URL and sign in: To be provided upon RSVP

RSVP: Please RSVP by clicking: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/press-briefing-on-us-covid response-with-coordinator-gayle-smith-tickets-179830697457

LOGISTICS:

• Participants should join the briefing 10 minutes early.

• The speakers will give short opening remarks and then the question-and-answer session will begin.

• If you join via the Zoom application or URL, you may submit your questions by clicking on the “questions and answers” tab and typing in your question. If you join telephonically, you can enter the questions queue by pressing “*” and “9” at any time. Questions may be also submitted in advance via the Eventbrite RSVP page or via e-mail to TheBrusselsHub@state.gov

• Participants using the Zoom app or URL can “up-vote” one another’s questions in the “questions and answers” tab by clicking the “like” button to the right of that question. • If you experience technical difficulties during the call, you may

email TheBrusselsHub@state.gov to alert the moderator to any issues.

