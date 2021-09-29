Wednesday, September 29, 2021
HomeEthiopian EventsBriefing with Gayle E. Smith, State Department Coordinator  for Global COVID Response...
Ethiopian Events
Updated:

Briefing with Gayle E. Smith, State Department Coordinator  for Global COVID Response and Health Security and Jeremy Konyndyk…

September 30 briefing with Gayle E. Smith, State Department Coordinator  for Global COVID Response and Health Security and Jeremy Konyndyk,  Executive Director of the USAID COVID-19 Task Force and a Senior Advisor  to the USAID Administrator 

Embassy of the United States of America
Addis Ababa, Ethiopia

Addis Ababa, Ethiopia, September 29, 2021- Please join us on Thursday, September 30, for  an online press briefing with Gayle E. Smith, State Department Coordinator for Global COVID  Response and Health Security and Jeremy Konyndyk, Executive Director of the USAID  COVID-19 Task Force and Senior Advisor to the USAID Administrator. The two officials will  discuss U.S. government efforts to support global vaccination following President Joe Biden’s  announcement to purchase another 500 million doses which brings the total of U.S. donation  commitment to 1.1 billion doses through 2022. The speakers will take questions from  participating journalists. 

DETAILS: 

Date: Thursday, September 30 

Time: 3:00PM 

Language: English 

Ground rules: ON THE RECORD 

URL and sign in: To be provided upon RSVP 

RSVP: Please RSVP by clicking: https://www.eventbrite.com/e/press-briefing-on-us-covid response-with-coordinator-gayle-smith-tickets-179830697457 

LOGISTICS: 

• Participants should join the briefing 10 minutes early. 

• The speakers will give short opening remarks and then the question-and-answer session  will begin. 

• If you join via the Zoom application or URL, you may submit your questions by clicking  on the “questions and answers” tab and typing in your question. If you join telephonically, you can enter the questions queue by pressing “*” and “9” at any time.  Questions may be also submitted in advance via the Eventbrite RSVP page or via e-mail  to TheBrusselsHub@state.gov 

• Participants using the Zoom app or URL can “up-vote” one another’s questions in the  “questions and answers” tab by clicking the “like” button to the right of that question. • If you experience technical difficulties during the call, you may  

email TheBrusselsHub@state.gov to alert the moderator to any issues. 
_

Editor’s Note : content in the events section of borkena is provided by third party. The editor or borkena.com will assume no responsibility about its accuracy. To publish information about your event or events, send submission to info@borkena.com

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkenato get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly.Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com

advertisment

LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Follow Us

Contact Us

info@borkena.com

Search in Site

© 2021, ↑ Borkena Ethiopian News