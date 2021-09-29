TPLF forces reportedly assaulted at least 80 Waldeba monastery monks, nuns

Waldeba Monastery monks (Photo : File /SM)

borkena

At least 80 Waldeba Monastery monks were reportedly injured after Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) forces attacked them in a locality called May Lebeta.

They are said to have sustained serious injuries from the attack. Nuns are among the victims.

Berhanu Tekleyared, a journalist and an activist, cited credible sources, survivors from the attack, to report that monks were assaulted by TPLF forces under the leadership of Hagos.

The TPLF force also looted artifacts, relics and other sacred items from the monastery.

The monks are appealing for the government to urgently do something to protect them. They have also encouraged Ethiopian patriarch Abune Mathias to break his silence regarding the attack on monks and looting of sacred items from the monastery.

According to Berhanu’s report, the monks seem to be concerned that the patriarchate has been silent about the recurring attacks in Waldba.



_

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com