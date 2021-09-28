Eng. Aisha Mohammed paints Afar’s Ethiopian Nationalism

borkena

Not many of Dr. Abiy’s cabinet members are seen differently from the TPLF era government. There are few exceptions and one of them is Eng, Aisha Mohammed. She briefly served as Minister for Defense before she took up her current role as Minister for urban planning and development.

She commands attention and her Ethiopian patriotism is very visible unlike many others who rather seem to capitalize on ethnic political cards.

She recently appeared on the Tobia forum, and made an excellent speech. Watch her.

Video : embedded from ArtsTV YouTube channel

Cover Photo : screenshot from the video



