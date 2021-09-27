Guye Adola wins Berlin Marathon as Ethiopians dominate event

Guye Adola after crossing the finishing line. (Photo : screenshot from NBCSN video)

borkena

Ethiopia dominated the Berlin Marathon, which took place on Sunday, both in men and women categories.

In the Men’s category, Guye Adola claimed Berlin marathon 2021 Champion title. He finished the distance in 2:05:45. He finished second after Kipchoge four years ago.

In the women’s category, Gotytom Gebreslase won the race after crossing the finishing line in 2:20:09.

Kenenisa Bekele, holder of the second-fastest Marathon time, finished third. During an interview after the race, he said he lacked training due to the pandemic situation.

He is quoted as saying, “I wanted to do well in Berlin, but I just couldn’t do as well as I hoped. This does not mean my career is over.”

He plans to run at the New York Marathon in November of this year.



__

Ethiopian Sports News

Join the conversation. Like borkena on Facebook and get Ethiopian News updates regularly. As well, you may get Ethiopia News by following us on twitter @zborkena