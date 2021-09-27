General Tesfaye Habtemariam – the Great Ethiopian Warrior

borkena

Brigadier General Tesfaye Habtemariam served in the Ethiopian army for over three decades.

He was in the Air Force Division. He was awarded Ethiopia’s highest medal of honor for his bravery.

From this interview with Fana Broadcasting Corporation, he revealed that he has published his autobiography. IT is available on Amazon. The generation and members of the Ethiopian Defense Force could immensely benefit from it.

Watch his interview with Fana Broadcasting

Video : embedded from Fana Broadcasting Corporate YouTube Channel

Cover photo : screenshot from the video



