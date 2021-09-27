borkena
Zion Clark was born without legs due to “a rare genetic disorder called Caudal Regression Syndrome.”
That is not holding him back A wrestler and an athlete, he aspires to be a multi-time Olympic champion.
He is already the fastest man on two hands.
Video : embedded from Guinness World Records YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video
