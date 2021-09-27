Monday, September 27, 2021
Updated:

The fastest man on two hands

borkena

Zion Clark was born without legs due to  “a rare genetic disorder called Caudal Regression Syndrome.” 

That is not holding him back A wrestler and an athlete, he aspires to be a multi-time Olympic champion.

He is already the fastest man on two hands.

Watch video


Video : embedded from Guinness World Records  YouTube channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video 

__
