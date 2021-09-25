Sunday, September 26, 2021
Documentary : TPLF’s destruction plan against Ethiopia

borkena

A documentary narrates what Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) has been doing to disintegrate Ethiopia after it lost power in central Ethiopia.

Watch it

Video : embedded from Fana Broadcasting Corporation YouTube Channel
Cover photo : screenshot from the video

For more Ethiopian News Video, Check HERE

