Ethiopians in the Bay Area of California raised $223,482 to support IDPs

The Ethiopian Embassy in Washington announced this week that Ethiopians in the Bay Area of California donated $223,482 to support communities affected and displaced by the TPLF war in the North Wollo and other parts of the region.

The fundraiser that was organized on Wednesday raised the amount stated above in a matter of eight hours. The embassy said, ” Bay Area Ethiopians have set a new record in diaspora contributions.”

More than 550,000 people have been displaced by the TPLF war in parts of the Amhara and Afar regions of Ethiopia. Another 4.5 million people in the Amhara region are currently in the TPLF held areas, and they are reportedly facing famine-like situations.

