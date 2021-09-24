EHRC says over 29 killed in Easter Wollega, western Ethiopia

The latest attack in Kiramu Wollega, Oromo region of Ethiopia, happened for two days in a row , and in two different locations.

borkena

The Ethiopian Human Rights Commission on Friday disclosed 29 civilians killed in Eastern Wollega zone, Oromo region of Ethiopia.

The killings happened on September 17 and 18 in Kiramu district of the zone. On September 17, 18 civilians were killed in Boka kebele of the district, and on September 18, 11 civilians were killed in Wulmay kebele, according to the report by EHRC.

The Commission said it is concerned for the safety of civilians in Kiramu district after reports of latest killings.

Furthermore, EHRC said that over 40,000 civilians displaced from areas in the zone due to security reasons and residing in Benole, Beharo and Kiramu are in difficult situations as they are not provided with emergency humanitarian aid and other support.

Roads linking Kiramu with Bure and Nekemte are closed for vehicles, but the report is unspecified if the closure is related to the security situation.

EHRC called on Federal and regional government security forces to take concrete measures and resolve the security threat in Kiramu permanently and bring perpetrators of attacks on civilians to justice.

While reminding relevant authorities the task of returning displaced people to their place, the commission also called for the provision of humanitarian assistance for those displaced.

The statement from the commission did not specify as to who the perpetrators of the latest attack on civilians in Kiramu district. It is, however, public knowledge that the military wing of the Oromo Liberation Front (OLF) operating in the area had been carrying out massacres – primarily targeting ethnic Amharas living in Wollega.

__

Join the conversation. Follow us on twitter @zborkena to get latest Ethiopian News updates regularly. Like borkena on Facebook as well. To share information or for submission, send e-mail to info@borkena.com