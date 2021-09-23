The United States Donates Nearly One Million Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 Vaccines to Ethiopia

U.S. Ambassador to Ethiopia Geeta Pasi handing over 453,600 doses of J&J COVID-19 vaccines donated by the United States to State Minister of Health Mrs. Seharla Abdulahi and Head of Arada Sub-City Health Bureau, Dr. Hanna Yeshinigus, at the Janmeda Health Center on September 23,2021. ( Courtesy of US Embassy Addis Ababa)

US Embassy Addis Ababa

Addis Ababa, September 23, 2021 – The United States presented 453,600 doses of the Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 single-shot vaccine today to the people of Ethiopia and announced the donation of an additional 504,000 doses scheduled to arrive in Addis Ababa today. U.S. Ambassador Geeta Pasi presented the vaccines to State Minister of Health, Seharela Abdullahi, in a handover event at the Janmeda Health Center in Addis Ababa. Delivered through COVAX, the donations are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s global efforts to fight the COVID-19 pandemic. Ethiopia’s Ministry of Health and the Ethiopian Pharmaceutical Supply Agency will oversee vaccine distribution nationwide.

“I am proud of the United States’ commitment to improving the health of the Ethiopian people. Today’s vaccine donation, in addition to another 504,000 doses arriving today – which brings us to over 2.5 million doses donated – underscores my country’s special relationship with the people of Ethiopia,” said Ambassador Pasi.

The United States has worked closely with Ethiopia since the start of the pandemic and has contributed over $200 million to support the COVID-19 response in Ethiopia. This is in the larger context of the $4 billion dollar partnership the United States has shared with the Ministry of Health in Ethiopia for over 20 years. This includes years of support for routine childhood vaccination programs, investments the Ministry of Health has been able to build on to quickly deploy COVID-19 vaccines.

These 957,600 COVID-19 vaccine doses donated to Ethiopia by the United States today through COVAX are part of the Biden-Harris Administration’s commitment to share the U.S. vaccine supply with the world. Worldwide, the United States has already donated and delivered more than 160 million doses to more than 100 countries worldwide. As we continue to fight the COVID-19 pandemic at home and work to end the pandemic worldwide, President Biden has promised that the United States will be an arsenal of vaccines for the world.

The United States will continue to support Ethiopia’s COVID-19 vaccination efforts, including future donations. The United States will also continue to work with the Ministry of Health to support vaccine preparedness efforts, including transport of vaccines to health facilities, detailed planning, and social and behavior change activities to encourage uptake of WHO-approved COVID-19 vaccines.



“Planes carrying vaccines from the United States have already landed in 100 countries, bringing people all over the world a little ‘dose of hope,’ direct from the American people — and, importantly, no strings attached.” —President Biden

