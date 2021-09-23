Factions within the TPLF ranks warring each other, 10 casualties reported

TPLF leaders reported to be not on the same page on the question of continuing the war or not

borkena

A warring faction within Tigray People’s Liberation Front (TPLF) ranks is reportedly taking shape. Ethiopian News Agency report published on Thursday says rebels fighters supporting different factions had a skirmish.

The faction groups and the leaders are unspecified in the report.

However, it is said that at least 10 TPLF combatants are killed which appears to have occurred during a meeting, and fifty others have abandoned the meeting.

The division within the ranks of TPLF leaders reportedly happened after the group suffered crushing defeats in Afar and some parts of the Amhara region of Ethiopia.

According to the report, the fight was in the Western Front, where the TPLF leaders have tried to reorganize the rebels who survived the battles to relaunch the attack.

There are voices within the rebel group who no longer see significance in what they call “a war without cause.”

The source clams to have a credible source about developing crack within the radical ethnic Tigray nationalists who initially aspired to restore to power in Addis Ababa by removing Abiy Ahmed’s government.

In a related development, the TPLF is reportedly facing shortages of human resources to carry on with the military operation in Sekota and Woldia areas of North Wollo. It is reportedly forcing youth in the areas under its control to fight for TPLF, according to ENA report.

Amhara regional state president, Agegnehu Teshager, last week disclosed that an estimated 4.5 million live in the parts of Amhara region that are under the TPLF control, and that the regional government does not have information about their condition.

On the other hand, there were reports that the people in the TPLF controlled area are facing a famine-like situation. TPLF leaders have confirmed it.

Earlier this week, the Ethiopian Human Rights Commission said that over 500 civilians have been massacred by TPLF forces in the Kobo region of Ethiopia.

